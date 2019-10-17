St. Vincent de Paul Society of Juneau 2019 Friends of the Poor Walk

By Dominique Johnson

The Saturday following the feast of St. Vincent de Paul, the Juneau St. Vincent de Paul Society held their annual Friends of the Poor Walk. The walk helps raise funds and awareness of the services they offer to help the poor in Juneau.

This year the walk began at the new St. Vincent de Paul thrift store and concluded at the St. Vincent de Paul community center (the old thrift store). Participants had the option of a ¼ mile and one-mile route.

Before the walk began, St. Vincent de Paul board member, Dave Ringle shared with walkers how the local society serves those in need. He told them how the organization offers low-income housing through the five complexes they manage. He also talked about the navigator and home visit teams that help individuals and families find the services that they need.

After the walk, lunch was provided at the St. Vincent de Paul community center for all the walkers and the residents of Smith Hall, one of the five apartments managed by St. Vincent de Paul. Tours of the facilities were also offered, so community members could see firsthand how supporting the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Juneau is making a difference for those in need.

If you couldn’t attend this year’s Friends of the Poor Walk but would like to support or volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Juneau, visit svdpjuneau.org.