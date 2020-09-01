Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M. prays for an end to pandemic during Holy Hour

By Dominique Johnson

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life around the world, causing illness and death, Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M., held a Holy Hour for the people of the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau to pray for an end to the pandemic and to pray for wisdom for our elected officals.

In his homily during the August 13th livestream Holy Hour from Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage, the bishop reflected on the first reading from St. Paul’s letter to the Romans. He reminded the faithful that “God is always with us and there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God, in Christ Jesus, even in the midst of trial and suffering.”

Bishop Bellisario continued, saying that even in times of suffering, as disciples of Christ, we are “called to love one another as God loves us.” He added that even when faced with a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives and caused many to become sick, “we are still commanded by Jesus to love one another and to treat each other with respect and dignity.”

The bishop concluded his homily asking all to pray, “that as we remain together united in Christ that we will see Christ in each other, love one another and do our best to assist each other during these difficult days,” and for God to hear our voices “to deliver us from this plague.”

You can watch a recording of the bishop’s Holy Hour at https://www.facebook.com/holyfamilycathedral.anchorage/.