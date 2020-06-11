Latest Posts
More questions and answers about the transition to the new Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau
By Father Pat Travers Since the last article in June presenting questions and answers about the transition to our newContinue Reading
Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M. prays for an end to pandemic during Holy Hour
By Dominique Johnson As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life around the world, causing illness and death, BishopContinue Reading
Former Cathedral parishioner, Theresa Harris, joins the Daughters of Charity
By Dominique Johnson Growing up in Valdez, Alaska Sr. Theresa Marie Harris, DC, never considered religious life. “It was notContinue Reading
St. Paul’s parishioner discerning vocation with the Franciscans
By Dominique Johnson For some, the call to religious life comes in their youth. For others, the call comes laterContinue Reading
Holy Name Preschool prepares for a new school year
By Diana Coffin, Holy Name Preschool Director The preschool teachers here at Holy Name Catholic School have been busy thisContinue Reading
August update from Catholic Community Service
How quickly August has arrived! At Catholic Community Service, we are working hard to develop long-term health and safety measuresContinue Reading
What is your mission?
Who are you? What is your mission? I ask this question of myself and the St. Vincent de Paul SocietyContinue Reading
Show grandparents, the elderly that you care, pope tells young people
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis called on young people to reach out to their grandparents or the elderly whoContinue Reading
A reflection on racial justice and healing from Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M.
The following reflection was presented by Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M. during a Holy Hour praying for racial justice and healing,Continue Reading
With zeal and joy, Father James Wallace is ordained a priest drawing hundreds of online viewers
By Dominique Johnson On June 19th, the Diocese of Juneau welcomed Father James Wallace to the priesthood. Hundreds gathered onlineContinue Reading