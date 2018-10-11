By: Rev. Edmund J. Penisten – Director of Vocations

Mr. Micky Rasmussen hails from the great State of South Dakota. Now in his early 40s, he undertook seminary studies in his late teens and early 20s, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. During the past two decades, he continued his education, earning another BA in History, a Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education, and certification as a secondary school teacher. His subsequent work experiences reflect his varied interests in antiques, collectibles, and Church ministries. Mr. Rasmussen served as a Curatorial Assistant at the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota for more than a dozen years. (That Museum closed on October 6 this year, beginning a long-planned facilities expansion. It will reopen in 2021.) During and beyond his years at the Museum, Mr. Rasmussen established, owned, and operated a successful internet-based retail collectibles business. Never losing his interest in the Church’s mission of evangelization, he most recently served for three years as the Director of Religious Education at Saint Agnes Parish in Vermillion, a position he left when he became a Diocese of Juneau seminarian this past summer.

Mr. Rasmussen and I met at Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, as classmates from the autumn of 1997 through the spring of 2000. While undertaking his secular studies and jobs, he and I corresponded and talked over the years. He often expressed interest in renewing studies for the priesthood. Following my appointment as the Director of Vocations for our Diocese in early 2017, I contacted Mr. Rasmussen and asked him to consider seeking to become a priest here. With his permission, our Diocese received copies of some required documents, which were reviewed by the appropriate diocesan personnel. Fr. Patrick Travers, then our Diocese’s Administrator, invited Mr. Rasmussen to visit us, which he did in August 2017, being hosted by the parishes in Klawock, Ketchikan, and Juneau. Bishop Andrew Bellisario met with Mr. Rasmussen last April, and, after the mandatory, lengthy, and very intensive application process, accepted him a few months ago as a seminarian for our Diocese.

Academically, Mr. Rasmussen now is in the third of four years of graduate studies in theology, at Mount Angel Seminary. As he gets to know the Church throughout southeast Alaska, please welcome him to your parish or mission community when he is with you. God willing, Mr. Rasmussen will be ordained a priest for the Diocese of Juneau a few years from now, and then serve among us for many years to come.