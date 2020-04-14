An Easter message from Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M.

Dear Brothers and sisters in Christ,

Easter Joy!

Even as a child, I knew that Easter was a special day. There was a buzz of excitement as my parents, sister, and I prepared to go to Mass. Each of us dressed in special clothes; suits, ties, yellow and white dresses, hats, and gloves. There was talk of the coming afternoon feast with family and friends.

My mom would say “hurry up and get to the car” so we could find a parking place and get a good seat in the church. Sitting in an overflowing church, there was a hush, as people were quietly praying and waiting for Mass to begin. Then, the organ sounded, people stood, and the procession began with joyful singing; Jesus Christ is Risen Today! Alleluia!

Over the years, Easter and all the great feasts and seasons of the Church have become more precious to me. They are just as assured as winter, spring, summer, and fall.

As I hunker down in my household of one, I am constantly thinking about being in community with all of you. I am longing – as we all are – to be gathered together, united in Christ around the altar celebrating Holy Mass. Even in this time of pandemic, separation, and upheaval, we remain united in the Spirit and prayer with Jesus Christ as the center of our lives. While the circumstances of life may change, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever!

Happy Easter!

Bishop Andrew Bellisario, C.M.