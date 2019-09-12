Catholic Community Service: Serving Southeast with care and compassion

By Erin Walker-Tolles – Executive director Catholic Community Service

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me” Matthew 25:35-36

As you may know, Catholic Community Service serves those in need throughout the Diocese of Juneau, performing the corporal works of mercy of the Catholic Church. We serve everyone we can. What motivates and inspires our works is faith and love.

As a parish member, you are an integral part of the corporal works of mercy and our mission to help those in need.

Last September, Catholic parish members donated $19,000 to the mission of strengthening individuals and families in Southeast Alaska with DIGNITY, CARE and COMPASSION. Your help makes an incredible difference in our effort to live out Catholic values, as Matthew describes in the verse above.

So I’d like to invite you to join us again in helping to do good works and act in faith, as the Diocese prepares for its annual special collection for Catholic Community Service on September 28th and 29th.

And even if you are not moved to make a financial gift, you are still a part of our mission! There are so many ways to help.

Offer your time and talents to your local senior center as we always need visitors, bingo callers, and activity leaders for healthy, musical, artistic, and wellness-focused activities during and after the lunch hour.

Recognize those who can benefit from our care and compassion:

• Please consider if you know an elder who might benefit from a hot, nutritious lunch and time with other seniors at your local Catholic Community Service senior center and refer them to us.

• If you know someone (or you are) caring for a senior who could use some support and advice on how to help their loved one, please connect with our Senior and Caregiver Resource Center.

• If you know a senior or an individual with a disability who needs help getting around town, help us to help them with a ride on the Care-a-Van / Senior Rides van.

And most of all, please pray for us – Catholic Community Service, our staff and most of all, those we lovingly serve – to receive the resources we need to continue to live out the corporal works of mercy and reach those in need.

Thank you so much for all your help! It’s my privilege and honor to do this work. I am excited to be able to visit parishes to share an update on the mission, vision and good works of Catholic Community Service with you – how we are helping seniors, children, families, and those who are ill and at end-of-life.

If you have a question or comment that you would like to address in person, I will hopefully see you soon! While some dates may have passed by the time this article is published, provided below is the schedule of my parish visits this Fall:

Ketchikan/Saxman | Holy Name Church | August 17 – 19

Sitka | St. Gregory Nazianzen Church | September 1

Ketchikan/Saxman | Holy Name Church | September 7 – 8

Wrangell | St. Rose of Lima Church | September 14 – 16

Craig/Klawock | St. John by the Sea Church | September 22 – 23

Juneau (Valley) | St. Paul the Apostle | September 28 – 29

Juneau (Town) | Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary | September 28 – 29

If you are in a parish not on my travel plans above, know I will be visiting other parishes later in the year.

I hope you will consider and pray on how you can be a part of our mission and the works of mercy this fall. For more information about the senior center near you, call Southeast Senior Services at 463-6177.

Volunteers can sign up online at Donations can be made at the

ccsjuneau.org/ways-to-support Special Collection Sept 28-29 or online

https://www.ccsjuneau.org/donate