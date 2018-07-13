By: Mary Fitterer and Dominique Johnson

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Juneau has moved. The Thrift Store is now located at 9151 Glacier Hwy, the former Valley Auto Parts Store at the corner of Glacier Hwy and Shell Simmons Drive.

When the news was first given to the staff and volunteers who work at the St. Vincent Thrift Store, the excitement was high. It had been a long- time desire to have one space that could serve both our receiving and sorting of donations with access to the retail space. In the old Teal Street location, the Thrift Store was operating out of 3 separate spaces. St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Director Dan Austin said, “Our only regret is that long-time volunteer, store manager and Board Member, Ida Barnack is not with us to see this day. Her stubborn devotion to Juneau’s needy, and to the store as a resource to meet that need, is the main reason the dream was not allowed to die.”

Since receiving the keys to the new site at the end of May, the St. Vincent de Paul staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare the new location which held its soft opening on July 11th.

Since July 11 donations have been accepted at the new location at the present sorting room hours of 10 am – 2pm, Monday through Saturday. Thrift Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 am – 5 pm. The St. Vincent de Paul Society plans to hold a grand opening for the new store August 11th.

As always, the staff and volunteers of St. Vincent de Paul are very grateful for the community support we receive through the donations, sponsorships, in-kind-services as well as our customers. Austin said, “The St. Vincent de Paul Society does not “profit” from this business,” and added that, “100% of the cash generated beyond the cost of operations goes to support our mission of helping with material and spiritual charity for everyone.”

For more information on the program and services offered by the Society of St. Vincent De Paul of Juneau, visit our web site at http://www.svdpjuneau.org or follow us on Facebook: St. Vincent de Paul Juneau. The St. Vincent de Paul administration is located in Smith Hall, 8617 Teal Street, Juneau, Alaska, and can be reached by phone at 789-5535